Hailey Assisted Living Facility Investigated

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Finding adequate care for our elderly loved ones can be stressful, and sometimes a financial burden. When families turn to professional facilities, they expected a standard quality of care.

KMVT obtained documents from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare outlining substantiated claims of Silvercreek Assisted Living center in Hailey not protecting their residents and not having enough staff to meet their needs.

“I felt like the residents there, they’ve been through enough as it is and they’ve been put there by their families to be trusted in the right hands,” said one former Silvercreek employee. “I felt kind of bad and felt like I should’ve stayed and do my part in making sure these residents are being taken care of.”

Silvercreek Assisted Living’s Administrator/Executive Director Jodi Nordby admitted the facility was given a provisional license and a ban on admission from the state health department during the investigation; but, she said this came down to them being hit by labor shortages, no different than countless industries nationwide.

“We deal with just what everyone else in the [Wood River] Valley and in Idaho and in the nation is dealing with, and that’s a staffing crisis,” Norby said.

It is a crisis that has been heightened by the lack of affordable housing in the Wood River Valley. More recently, Nordby said they have hired some employees who live further away, but that also comes with its challenges.

“We live here in the [Wood River] Valley. There is really nowhere to live affordably, honestly,” Nordby said. “So our nearest draw is Shoshone and Twin [Falls], which does have more people, but the commute is killer and then we have those who do it.”

The state department of health and welfare conducted a follow-up visit Tuesday, and records show no issues were found at the facility.

Nordby said they have worked alongside the state to shore up any deficiencies and their facility provides an even better level of care now.

“I would just very much encourage anybody that has any questions or anything just to please come and check out Silvercreek for themselves,” Nordby said.

