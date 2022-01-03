Lincoln County Connections bridges the transportation gap for rural communities

LINCOLN COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Research shows that access to transportation contributes to the economy, health, and quality of life for citizens.

In rural communities, however, public transportation can be hard to find.

“Our belief system at Lincoln County Youth Commission and the connections, (is that) access shouldn’t be an issue in 2021 or 2022, access should not be an issue,” said Karma Fitzgerald, the director of the program.

A new program out of Lincoln County is here to help get you where you need to go.

“(It) gives rides towards appointments, doctors, pharmacy pickups, grocery pickups, even offer rides towards CSI, it’s a great service to our community that hasn’t been offered,” said Payson Reese, who is on the board.

The vans were purchased with grant money to transport students to the Lincoln County Youth Center, but the director realized the vans weren’t being used for much of the day.

“Until we need them at 3 o’clock in the afternoon, they are just sitting, and so they are federally taxpayer-supported vans, and I don’t like it when my tax dollars are sitting not doing anything, so we decided to do this,” said Fitzgerald.

Many people who live in Lincoln County work in Sun Valley or Twin falls, and aren’t around to help out their neighbors or family.

“We got another call from a woman whose mother lives up here and wants to participate in things like the senior center and things but can’t drive, so we are going to go get her mom and make sure she can do the things she wants to do,” said Fitzgerald.

Both Payson and Karma know this will be a beneficial program for the community and are glad to help the community they love. “Once everyone learns about it, it will start taking off,” said Reese.

“There are ways to get you where you need to go, we just have to think creatively,” said Fitzgerald.

To request a ride, call 208-749-1075.

It costs $10 for a ride within Lincoln County, and $20 for a ride to a different county.

