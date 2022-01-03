Many Americans look to take a “dry January” break from alchohol

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we head into the new year, many people look for ways to make a positive change in their lives. Coming off the holiday season, many look to curb their alcohol consumption.

Dry January is a growing trend where people attempt to take a 31-day hiatus from the bottle, a chance to practice self-control and cleanse the body after the holidays.

According to Dr. Rotonya Carr, head of gastroenterology at the University of Washington, the benefits of temporary alcohol abstinence can be felt rapidly.

“People simply report that they just feel better. Stopping drinking for just 31 days gives people more energy, they’re just not as fatigued, they’re sleeping better, their blood pressure improves, their cholesterol panels improve,” said Carr.

Dr. Carr adds the benefits can also be long lasting, saying many who take a temporary break also see weight loss and an overall change to their long-term alcohol consumption habits.

