Advertisement

Many Americans look to take a “dry January” break from alchohol

Dry January is a growing trend where people attempt to take a 31-day hiatus from the bottle
Many people are trying to ease their alcohol consumption headed into the new year.
Many people are trying to ease their alcohol consumption headed into the new year.(WCAX)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we head into the new year, many people look for ways to make a positive change in their lives. Coming off the holiday season, many look to curb their alcohol consumption.

Dry January is a growing trend where people attempt to take a 31-day hiatus from the bottle, a chance to practice self-control and cleanse the body after the holidays.

According to Dr. Rotonya Carr, head of gastroenterology at the University of Washington, the benefits of temporary alcohol abstinence can be felt rapidly.

“People simply report that they just feel better. Stopping drinking for just 31 days gives people more energy, they’re just not as fatigued, they’re sleeping better, their blood pressure improves, their cholesterol panels improve,” said Carr.

Dr. Carr adds the benefits can also be long lasting, saying many who take a temporary break also see weight loss and an overall change to their long-term alcohol consumption habits.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies are fighting a fire at Ford Transfer and Storage in Twin Falls.
Multiple agencies responding to Twin Falls structure fire
(Source: KFVS)
Roads closed due to bad weather reopen
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Officials say the fire was contained around 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon
Update: Twin Falls fire called a total loss
December 26, 2021
Delta flights rerouted to Magic Valley Regional Airport

Latest News

Idaho governor Brad LIttle talks to KMVT about Idaho's growth. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger, File)
Governor Brad Little comments on Idaho’s rapid growth
Silvercreek Assisted Living facility in Hailey
Hailey Assisted Living Facility Investigated
Officials say the fire was contained around 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon
Update: Twin Falls fire called a total loss
December in review
Weekend Weather Blog: A look back at a wild December