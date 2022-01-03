Smith Clegg, Jolie Kay

BURLEY—Our beloved Jolie Kay Smith Clegg, 56, of Burley, joined the other angels in heaven, Friday, December 24, 2021, with her loving husband, Don, by her side, after a brave battle with cancer.

Jolie was born October 14, 1956, in Rupert, Idaho, to Meredith Smith and Sharon Morgan Smith. She married Don Clegg on June 2, 2006.

Jolie was a free spirit who loved nature, gemstones, camping, and enjoyed trips to the Oregon coast. Jolie worked 20-plus years at Evergreen nursery where she learned to love gardening.

She is survived by her husband, Don Clegg, of Burley; her three children, Michale Renfro, Nikki Renfro, and Chase Clegg; her mother, Sharon Strunk; her father, Meredith (Naydene) Smith; sisters, Donna (Kelly) Jenks, Wendy (Dave) Burling, and Missy (Dallan) Cantrell; eight grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Ariya, Morgan, Alysen, Kyle, Jaidence, Noah, Tryson, and Jaylee; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Jolie was preceded in death by all her grandparents; her stepfather, J.R. Strunk; and stepbrother, Christian Strunk.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E. 16th St., in Burley.

Friends and family will be received from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

