Smith Clegg, Jolie Kay

December 24, 2021, age 56
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:29 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLEY—Our beloved Jolie Kay Smith Clegg, 56, of Burley, joined the other angels in heaven, Friday, December 24, 2021, with her loving husband, Don, by her side, after a brave battle with cancer.

Jolie was born October 14, 1956, in Rupert, Idaho, to Meredith Smith and Sharon Morgan Smith.  She married Don Clegg on June 2, 2006.  

Jolie was a free spirit who loved nature, gemstones, camping, and enjoyed trips to the Oregon coast.  Jolie worked 20-plus years at Evergreen nursery where she learned to love gardening.  

She is survived by her husband, Don Clegg, of Burley; her three children, Michale Renfro, Nikki Renfro, and Chase Clegg; her mother, Sharon Strunk; her father, Meredith (Naydene) Smith; sisters, Donna (Kelly) Jenks, Wendy (Dave) Burling, and Missy (Dallan) Cantrell; eight grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Ariya, Morgan, Alysen, Kyle, Jaidence, Noah, Tryson, and Jaylee; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.  

Jolie was preceded in death by all her grandparents; her stepfather, J.R. Strunk; and stepbrother, Christian Strunk.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E. 16th St., in Burley. 

Friends and family will be received from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

