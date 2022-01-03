Snow, Jeanie B.

BURLEY—Jeanie B. Snow, an 85-year-old longtime resident of Burley, and a well-known educator, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Medford, Oregon.

Jeanie Snow was a pillar of Burley for over 60 years. She was a devoted wife and mother, an admired teacher, a trusted friend to hundreds of people, and an all-around good person. She was also funny as hell.

Mary Jean Boyd was born in Greeley, Colorado, to Truman and Margaret Boyd. She had two older brothers, Harry and Jim, now deceased. The family moved to a farm in Wendell, Idaho, where Jeanie spent her formative years. She loved the fact that she was a “farm girl” at heart and always appreciated the humble beginnings from which she came.

Jeanie attended the University of Idaho and earned her degree in education, with a minor in psychology. She was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority and remained an active Tri-Delt throughout her life.

It was in Moscow that she met her soon-to-be-husband, Pete, who was in law school. After graduation, they moved to Wendell and lived at the farm while Pete prepared for the bar exam, and Jeanie worked to support them.

Her most notable job was as Miss Jeanie, the host of the kids TV show, Romper Room. Unfortunately, her career as the next Captain Kangaroo abruptly ended when she became pregnant with her first child, Steve. (In 1959 it wasn’t acceptable to show a knocked-up Miss Jeanie on the airwaves!)They soon moved to Burley, where Pete began his law practice and Jeanie honed her skills at becoming the greatest mom on earth. That skill came in handy when she had her second child, Patty, in 1963.Having perfected the whole “wife-and-mother-thing,” Jeanie set out to put her teaching degree to good use and positively influence as many young lives as she could. And that, she did. She was a teacher’s teacher.

For over 30 years she worked in the English department at Burley High School. Her subjects were primarily literature, Shakespeare, and speech. She earned a well-deserved reputation as one of the most feared teachers at BHS, but also as one of the most respected and beloved. Her self-deprecating humor made her students want to learn, and yet everyone knew, “you should never mess with Mrs. Snow!”

During her career, Jeanie spent many hours in non-classroom work engaged with various student activities. She was particularly proud of founding and leading the National Honor Society; and she also loved serving as the varsity golf coach. In later years she often said that her students kept her young; and that the day she retired, she turned old.

Outside of school, Jeanie had many interests. She was active in PEO at the local and state level, holding several leadership positions. She played the organ at her Episcopal church for many years and helped the parish in untold ways. She loved her bridge club, loved to party with friends, and loved to be around others—and always tried to be the butt of her own jokes.

Jeanie enjoyed watching all kinds of sports and always had some sort of wager going with Pete. The dollar bills went back and forth between their bet-cups. There was probably never more than ten dollars in either cup, but they relished the friendly competition.

Her main sport was golf. She was a long-time fixture at the Burley course, playing rounds with Pete, with friends, or in the ladies’ league—and she competed in many statewide tournaments. She was proud when she finished in the money, but mostly loved the thrill of trying to be a better player.

Though she had many interests, Jeanie’s primary focus was her family. She was always there; supporting them, loving them, and making them laugh. When Pete died in 2006, it was a blow; but she refocused her attention on her kids, grandkids, and eventually, great-grandkids.

To be sure, Jeanie could play the role of June Cleaver; caring, supportive and deeply involved. But her real art was acting like Roseanne Barr; sassy, sarcastic, and politically incorrect. Her days on the farm taught her that life is short and that you need to have fun along the way. That is her legacy.

Jeanie Snow was a life well-lived.

She is survived by her children, Steve and Patty Snow, and their spouses, Karen and Kim; her grandchildren, Chris (and Olivia) Snow, Jeff Snow (and Felicia Bench), Kelsey Ferris, and McKinlie Ferris; and great-grandchildren, Léa Snow, Eva Snow, and Mikayla Bench.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, located at 2100 Burton Ave., in Burley.

A wake will follow from 4 until 7 p.m. at Morey’s Steakhouse, 219 E. 3rd Street N., Burley.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a contribution to the Jeanie Snow scholarship fund for Burley High School seniors.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

