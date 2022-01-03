Twin Falls fire called a total loss

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At approximately 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, a fire broke out near the 1800 block of Osterloh Avenue in Southern Twin Falls, impacting one residential building which officials are calling a total loss.

Twin Falls Fire and police were joined by Idaho Power, Rock Creek Fire and Magic Valley Paramedics to extinguish the blaze, which was completely contained before 4:00 p.m.

During the blaze, neighbors expressed concern that one of the residents was unaccounted for, leading the first responders to execute two physical sweeps of the building once it was safe for entry.

The sweeps provided positive news.

“We were able to confirm that there was nobody inside the residence, everyone was accounted for,” said Sergeant Eric Barzee with the Twin Falls Police Department.

“It does appear that the structure is a total loss.”

During the sweep, there were multiple tense moments as family members and friends were attempting to search the property themselves.

The Twin Falls Police Department was tasked with keeping those approaching the building at a distance to keep the scene clear.

“We, as law enforcement, we totally understand the emotional aspect of that. That’s why we try to provide them as much information as possible as we learn. But we’re not firefighters, so we just let them do their job and we stay back and give them as much room as they need,” said Barzee.

At this time, the cause of the fire is still unknown. KMVT remains in contact with the Twin Falls Fire Department, and will bring updates to you as soon as they are made available.

