Twin Falls Sheriffs respond to weekend snowmobile rescue

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office responded to a search and rescue over the weekend(SK)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Over the weekend, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded to a search and rescue near Bear Gulch Campground as an unknown injury occurred while an individual was snowmobiling.

The incident led the Sheriff’s Office to release tips to the public about how to make sure they are able to be helped when involved in an incident like this.

First, they suggest having a plan before heading out on any recreational activities and letting a loved one know your plans before you leave. Those plans should include departure, arrival, and return times as well as any locations you may visit.

Using an automatic crash detection system, like Life360, is also strongly advised. If you are headed somewhere you may lose normal cell service, investing in a satellite texting device can help you in a crisis.

The Sheriff’s Office also thanked their volunteers who helped ensure this rescue mission was a success.

