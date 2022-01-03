Ward Guiles Bodily, Beryl Virginia

BURLEY—Beryl Virginia Ward Guiles Bodily, age 99, peacefully passed from this world on the evening of Dec. 25, 2021, in Burley, Idaho.

She was born in Almo, Idaho, on June 2, 1922, to Asael Edwin and Alice Eames Ward. She was a life-long resident of the state, never leaving the Magic Valley except to serve in the California Anaheim Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and to spend a few winters in St. George, Utah. Beryl was raised in Almo in a large loving family. She married Glen Powers in 1941 and they spent their early married years on a ranch in Sublett. They had one son, Larry, and two daughters, Sandra and Vickie. They eventually settled in Burley. When her marriage ended in divorce, Beryl was fiercely independent and determined to provide for her children. She worked as many as three jobs at one time as a single mother to make ends meet. She found great satisfaction working as the Head Administration and Program Clerk for the Agricultural Conservation Services and retired after 27 years of working there.

Beryl spent her life in service to others. She faithfully served in her church and community. She and her second husband, Ray Guiles, served a mission and served in the Boise Idaho and Logan Utah Temples together. She was always looking for someone she could help. As her father’s health declined, she spent her lunch hours at the hospital caring for him. She was always worried about the local widows and was constantly giving them rides and making sure they were taken care of. She loved her children, but her greatest joy came from being a grandmother. She was “Nanny” to these children, and she was a constant source of love and support in their lives. She always had a listening ear and all the time they needed. Beryl and the husband of her later years, Dale Bodily, loved to travel and go to dances. They were a source of companionship to each other for the last twenty-four years of their lives. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Ray Guiles and Dale Bodily; her parents, Asael and Alice Eames; her siblings, Melba, Reita, Alf, Ozzella, Earl, Searle and Buddy; and one great- grandchild. She is survived by her three children, Larry (Sherry) Powers, Sandra (Jim) Mabey, and Vickie (Jim) Samuelson; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and three great-great- grandchildren.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley Stake Center, located at 2050 Normal Ave., in Burley, where family and friends will be received from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley

