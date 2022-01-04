BLM begins annual closures in the South Hills

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bureau of Land Management announced on Monday it will be implementing its annual seasonal motorized travel closure for the South Hills beginning Jan. 16 and lasting until March 15.

The department says this is being done to prevent damage to local resources while protecting mule deer and sage grouses. The area will still be open for non-motorized use.

The following roads will be closed temporarily:

Dry Creek

Dry Gulch



Cherry Spring



Indian Springs (closure begins 1.5 miles south of Foothills Road)



North Cottonwood Creek



“Increased human disturbance from motorized vehicles and off-trail recreation forces mule deer to move to lower quality habitat and expend energy they are trying to conserve,” said Eric Killoy, BLM wildlife biologist. “This, in turn, limits foraging ability and reduces fat reserves essential for survival and reproduction. To sustain healthy populations of mule deer in the South Hills and surrounding areas it is important to minimize disturbance during these next few months.”

The closure will apply to all motorized vehicles including E-bikes. Exceptions are made for those authorized to access the area, search and rescuers, EMS and police, and any action approved by administration such as livestock grazing, access to private lands, and resource monitoring or research studies.

