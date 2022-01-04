COVID-19 cases surge in Blaine County

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — COVID-19 is surging in Blaine County. The most recent numbers show positive cases at nearly 140 per 100,000 residents.

St. Luke’s Wood River says the increase of COVID-19 cases began just before the holidays. Doctor David McClusky says that is only people living in the valley and does not include visitors.

McClusky says before Christmas, they were monitoring 85 cases, and 17 were probable as of Dec. 30. They are monitoring 207 confirmed cases and 93 probable cases.

While it can’t be confirmed, they say the rapid spread is likely because of the omicron variant.

“The other piece we are noticing, (is) the severity,” McCluskey said. “Although people are coming to the emergency room, and we are admitting some patients, the severity isn’t necessarily as high, and that’s something we know with omicron as well.”

McClusky says St. Luke’s Wood River has doubled the amount of testing available. That is being accomplished through more tests, more hours, and more staffing.

He says getting vaccinated and boosted is important, as there are less severe illnesses with those vaccinated.

St. Lukes urges people to access virtual care through MyChart.

Thanks to staff members working extra shifts, St. Luke’s Wood River is able to expand testing hours every day, significantly improving capacity for symptomatic testing. Patients can use the symptom checker and schedule an appointment via myChart or by calling 208-381-9500.

