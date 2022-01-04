Advertisement

David Bowie’s extensive music catalog is sold to Warner

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The extensive catalog of David Bowie, stretching from the late 1960s to just before his death in 2016, has been sold to Warner Chappell Music.

More than 400 songs, among them “Space Oddity,” “Ziggy Stardust,” and “Let’s Dance” are included. Financial details of the sale were not released.

Warner Chapell is the music publishing wing of Warner Music Group Corp. Bowie died in January 2016 after battling cancer for 18 months.

As a performer, Bowie had unpredictable range of styles, melding European jadedness with American rhythms and his ever-changing personas and wardrobes.

