Dealing with emergencies during a snowstorm

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Although it is a great day to stay home, that’s not always possible for people who work in emergency responses such as paramedics or firefighters. They say health care emergencies don’t take days off.

The Magic Valley Paramedics say they do everything they can to ensure they get to your emergency as fast as possible. They keep shovels in their ambulances, and the ambulances are four-wheel drive, as well as using all-season tires.

The ambulances are kept in excellent condition.

James Rhom says emergency calls have been up the past few weeks with many slips and falls, as well as slide-offs and car accidents.

He reminds people to take it slow and to stay off the roads if possible.

“Make sure you have planned for those time buffers to get where you are going, be prepared for this winter weather right, if we get some nice weather being able to have some stuff on hand to take care of yourself, pre-plan to get your medications, don’t run to the pharmacy last minute to get your medications, get those ahead of time,” said Rhom.

Rhom also wants to use this time to remind everyone to be safe in the snow, wear a helmet when skiing, sledding or snowboarding, and to take it slow.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.