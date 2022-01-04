Advertisement

Family of six displaced after early morning fire

Fire officials say the cause of the blaze is unknown at this time(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:44 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A family of six is now displaced after a fire ripped through their home early Tuesday morning.

The Twin Falls Fire Department says they received a call around 6:30 a.m. that a fire broke out at a trailer home at Grandview Manor. Upon arrival, the structure was engulfed in flames according to Fire Captain Jeff Miller. The family was able to escape the flames.

Two had minor injuries and are being treated at St. Luke’s Medical Center. Officials say the home is a total loss.

“But there was none in the house. There were no fire alarms in the house that went off,” said neighbor Terri Jewett. “They looked over, they seen (sic) the fire, they started screaming for their kids to get out.”

Jewett says since the Grandview Manor is a close-knit community, this fire affects them all greatly. They are all rallying together to get the displaced family blankets, clothes, shoes, and whatever they can.

“We arrived on scene fully engulfed, trailer fire,” said Miller. “Three engines arrived along with the battalion chief. We made quick access, knocked down the fire pretty quick.”

Miller added the cause of the fire is unknown.

He also says with winter here, make sure heaters are not near anything that can catch on fire and to be sure to have smoke detectors and fire extinguishers in your home.

