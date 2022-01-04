How schools decide to close

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With schools closed all around the area, we wanted to find out what impacts a school district to close or not.

KMVT spoke with the Twin Falls School District to find out about their protocols.

Eva Craner with the Twin Falls School District says multiple factors play a role.

They have school administrators driving around early in the morning to find out how the roads are, particularly in areas that are known to be difficult with lots of drifting snow.

The Mid-Columbia Bus Company also drives around and reports back to the school district on how the buses would do on the roads.

Craner says they try to make the decision by 6 a.m. because she knows how difficult it can be for parents when they have to change their day around.

She says all the school districts are always in conversation with each other.

“It’s not just one school district in a silo saying they are going to close today, they are talking with others, they are looking at the road conditions, talking with the bus company,” said Craner. “It’s not just one person saying ‘I don’t feel like I want to go to work today’, it’s a group of people trying to make the best decision for our community.”

Craner says the school district thanks the county and city for all their work they do and wishes everyone an enjoyable snow day.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.