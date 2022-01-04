Advertisement

Idaho Sled Dog challenge returns

Six Idahoans will take part in the race this year
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASCADE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is making a comeback at the end of January for the 2022 McCall Winter Carnival.

Most of this year’s events will be in Cascade at the Lake Cascade boat ramp. The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The challenge is part of the Rocky Mountain Triple Crown that includes the Eagle Cap Extreme in Oregon and the Race to the Sky in Montana.

Idaho’s race is considered particularly grueling. “Mushers will tell you this is a very, very atypical race,” Looney says. “Our elevation change is 36,000 feet, which is greater than the Iditarod. They call it a 500-mile race packed into 300 miles. So the dog care and the pacing and the attention they have to pay to the terrain is really important because there’s a lot of up and down. One musher said the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is like climbing Mt. Everest -- twice.”

For those new to the sport, the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge will offer a shorter 100-mile race. There will be no junior race this year. Go to Idaho Sled Dog’s website for more information.

Six Idaho residents are on rosters this year. Jed Stephensen from Sandpoint and Jacob McCowan from Priest River will compete in the 300-mile race. Jeneen Loeliger-Myers from McCall Bryce and Anna Mumford from Preston, and Elizabeth Nevills from Middleton will compete in the 100-mile event.

