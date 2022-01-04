Advertisement

Idaho State Fire Marshal investigating two fatalities in southern Idaho

Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire(KFYR)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:49 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to the Idaho State Fire Marshals Facebook page, an investigator is assisting the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office, Idaho State Police and the Lincoln County Coroner’s Office with a vehicle fire from Sunday, just outside of Shoshone. The investigation continues and no other information will be released at this time.

Another incident sent an investigator to assist the Minidoka Sheriff’s Office, Minidoka Fire District, and Minidoka Coroner’s Office for a fire Monday just outside Rupert. The cause of this fire was combustible material’s too close to a wood burning stove.

The identification of the victim is being completed by the Minidoka Coroner’s Office.

