Investigation into two structure fires in Twin Falls

The cause of both fires remain undetermined
Multiple agencies are fighting a fire at Ford Transfer and Storage in Twin Falls.
Multiple agencies are fighting a fire at Ford Transfer and Storage in Twin Falls.(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:12 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A New Year’s Eve structure fire at Ford Transfer and Storage proved difficult to knock out.

Officials say this was due to the building being multi-level, including a basement and lots of flammable material on the inside of the building.

Twin Falls Fire Chief Les Kenworthy says the warehouse was a hard building to send firefighters into, so they ended up only attacking the fire from the outside.

“The fire was well involved in the interior when our crews arrived,” he said. “As they got inside, the fire load was significant, the amount of firefighters it would have taken to get a quick knockdown, we didn’t have, and we knew by the time we got them there it would be too involved.”

The cause of that fire is undetermined at this time.

Sunday, a house fire on Osterloh Avenue was considered a total loss.

Kenworthy says the frigid temperatures were dangerous for firefighters.

Kenworthy says the way the house was built made it difficult to fight, as there was a metal roof over an initial wooden structure. That caused the fire to flare up again later in the evening.

“We had a metal roof that was put over an old roof, basically a log structure that was made over a new structure on top of that,” said Kenworthy. “We had some real difficulties with the construction type, we had some trouble getting into the confined spaces, (it) was difficult especially in the weather conditions we were dealing with,” he continued.

The cause of that fire is undetermined.

He reminds everyone to make sure their smoke detectors are working and to not put a space heater next to anything that could catch on fire.

