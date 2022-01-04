Advertisement

Serve Idaho announces availability of AmeriCorps grant funds

AmeriCorps Buttons
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:12 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Labor announced Monday that organizations in Idaho are now eligible for federal funding through Americorps.

The grants will be available for Idaho nonprofits, educational, community and faith-based organizations, Native American tribes and local governments. Notice of intent to apply for a grant must be filed by 4:00 p.m. mountain time on Jan. 14.

Organizations will have until Feb. 14 to submit an application for grants that would support the cost of running an AmeriCorps program. There will be a mandatory technical held on Jan. 20 at noon mountain time.

