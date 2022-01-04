Single lane closures on I-84 between Jerome and Twin Falls will continue through January
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:42 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department says single lane closures on I-84 between Jerome and Twin Falls will continue through January.
They say this is due the beginning of a project to add an extra lane to I-84 between exit 168 and exit 173. Crews will work each day, focusing on two-mile sections at a time.
The project is part of Idaho governor Brad Little’s transportation project. They say the project will aim to increase capacity and improve safety on I-84 over the course of the next 20 years.
