MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department says single lane closures on I-84 between Jerome and Twin Falls will continue through January.

They say this is due the beginning of a project to add an extra lane to I-84 between exit 168 and exit 173. Crews will work each day, focusing on two-mile sections at a time.

The project is part of Idaho governor Brad Little’s transportation project. They say the project will aim to increase capacity and improve safety on I-84 over the course of the next 20 years.

