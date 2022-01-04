Advertisement

Some Magic Valley farmers optimistic about this year’s growing season

The Farm Bureau says the trend will likely have to continue until April to replenish the reservoir systems
Severe drought in Idaho caused many crops in the gem state to underperform
Severe drought in Idaho caused many crops in the gem state to underperform(KMVT)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:01 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Some Magic Valley farmers are feeling optimistic about this year’s growing season due to the recent series of snowstorms that are pushing mountain snowpack levels way up for this time of year.

The severe drought in Idaho last summer caused many crops in the gem state to underperform. Yields for crops like wheat, barley, and oats were down by as much as 40% from the year before.

However, the Idaho Farm Bureau says the mountain snowpack levels are above average for this time of year in all basins, which is a dramatic difference from just a few weeks ago.

“This has got to continue the same way it is going,” said Shoshone farmer Darren Taber. “We need a ‘snowmageddon’ winter to get us through to put enough water into storage.”

The Farm Bureau says the trend will likely have to continue until April to replenish the reservoir systems that were devastated by the drought.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies are fighting a fire at Ford Transfer and Storage in Twin Falls.
Multiple agencies responding to Twin Falls structure fire
(Source: KFVS)
Roads closed due to bad weather reopen
Officials say the fire was contained around 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon
Update: Twin Falls fire called a total loss
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
December 26, 2021
Delta flights rerouted to Magic Valley Regional Airport

Latest News

Single lane closures will continue through January
Single lane closures on I-84 between Jerome and Twin Falls will continue through January
Multiple agencies are fighting a fire at Ford Transfer and Storage in Twin Falls.
Investigation into two structure fires in Twin Falls
Lincoln County Connections
Lincoln County Connections bridges the transportation gap for rural communities
This 2014 aerial photo provided by Idaho Environmental Coalition shows the U.S. Department of...
US close to ending buried nuke waste cleanup at Idaho site