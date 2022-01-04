Some Magic Valley farmers optimistic about this year’s growing season

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Some Magic Valley farmers are feeling optimistic about this year’s growing season due to the recent series of snowstorms that are pushing mountain snowpack levels way up for this time of year.

The severe drought in Idaho last summer caused many crops in the gem state to underperform. Yields for crops like wheat, barley, and oats were down by as much as 40% from the year before.

However, the Idaho Farm Bureau says the mountain snowpack levels are above average for this time of year in all basins, which is a dramatic difference from just a few weeks ago.

“This has got to continue the same way it is going,” said Shoshone farmer Darren Taber. “We need a ‘snowmageddon’ winter to get us through to put enough water into storage.”

The Farm Bureau says the trend will likely have to continue until April to replenish the reservoir systems that were devastated by the drought.

