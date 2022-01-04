Traffic delays expected as crews will inspect Perrine Bridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Transportation announced Monday that, weather permitting, it will undergo an inspection of the Perrine Bridge this Friday.

The week-long inspection will cause a short delay of approximately 15 minutes to traffic. The right lane for both northbound and southbound traffic will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in an attempt to minimize the impact to traffic.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route if traveling on the bridge during these hours.

“The Perrine Bridge is a vital structure in the region and serves as a connector for thousands of motorists each day,” said ITD Bridge Inspector Amy Bower. “Inspections and routine maintenance projects play an important role in ensuring the bridge’s longevity for many years to come.”

ITD also says they may restrict B.A.S.E jumping during the inspection. Drivers are encouraged to exercise caution when driving in the work zone.

