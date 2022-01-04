Advertisement

Twin Falls city council elects new mayor and vice-mayor

Newly elected councilmen Jason Brown and Spencer Cutler join the council on Monday.
Twin Falls City Council
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:51 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At Mondays’ city council meeting the city’s governance for the new year and beyond started to take shape.

Twin Falls vice-mayor Ruth Pierce and councilman Christorpher Reid put in their nominations for mayor of Twin Falls and made their cases to the council for why they should be elected. My majority vote Pierce was elected mayor and then made a motion for Reid to be vice-mayor. Reid was unanimously voted in as vice-mayor by the council.

Twin Falls City Council
At Monday’s meeting, Mayor Suzanne Hawkins and councilman Greg Lanting said goodbye to the city council. Both were also awarded plaques for their years of service on the council. Neither Hawkins or Lanting sought re-election this past year.

Twin Falls City Council
Newly elected councilmen Jason Brown and Spencer Cutler will take their place on the council. Both took their oaths of office on Monday.

Twin Falls City Council
