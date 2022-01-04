Woodward, Rodger Boyd

PAUL—Rodger Boyd Woodward, loving husband, dad, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, fed the horses that he loved for the last time Sunday evening, January 2, 2022.

The Woodward family’s annual New Year’s Eve gathering was in the books and in our memories.

Rodger was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 21, 1940, in Preston Idaho. He was the first of eight children born to Boyd Wright and Margaret Bodily Woodward. Rodger was raised in Franklin County, Idaho, on a family egg farm with his Grandpa Cecil, his family, and aunts, uncles, and cousins. Farming was always part of who he was. He loved the land and often sang the song “Don’t Fence Me In” as if it was written for him.

He attended schools in Franklin and graduated from Franklin High School in 1958. He survived polio when he was 13 years old and went on to play football and other sports, as well as participating in the marching band in high school. His marching band career culminated as the drum major his senior year. He also participated in the marching band in college.

From 1960-1962, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the North Central States which included North and South Dakota, Minnesota, and part of Canada. Following his mission, he attended and graduated from Utah State University in Logan, Utah, with a bachelor’s degree in dairy science and genetics. While attending USU, he met his sweetheart and eternal companion, Ruth Alene Lawrence. They were married in the Logan Utah Temple on September 12, 1966. To this union they created an incredible family of five boys and three girls, Todd, RoLynne, Trent, Rochelle, Jalene, Tyson, Darren, and Eric.

He and his family made their home and dairy farm north of Paul, Idaho. They worked hard together and played hard together. Family was always important to him and he loved playing card games late into the night only to get up early and start the milking. His family continued to grow as his children married and had children of their own. Nothing brought a smile to his face quicker than making memories with his family. He and Ruth were avid USU football fans and enjoyed many games with their kids and grandkids. They also enjoyed many rodeos together, and the grandchildren’s sporting and musical events. In addition to the dairy, he worked 20 years at Stars Ferry Building Supply where he had many wonderful relationships with co-workers and customers who became friends.

Rodger served faithfully for the Church over the years and was very proud to be able to serve many wonderful people in the Emerson area. He always did his “home teaching” on the first Wednesday of the month to give him the opportunity to be there for the people he served the rest of the month.

Rodger is survived by his loving wife, Ruth; eight children, Todd Woodward, RoLynne (Troy) Hendricks, Trent (Kristen) Woodward, Rochelle (Lee) Barfuss, Jalene (Tadd) Richman, Tyson (Natalie) Woodward, Darren Woodward, and Eric (Jessica) Woodward; 32 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and seven siblings. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Coulter; nephew, Kurt; his parents; Ruth’s parents; and three of Ruth’s siblings.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, January 6, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 127 S. 950 W., of Paul, where a viewing will be held from 1until 1:45 p.m.

A graveside will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, January 10, at Logan City Cemetery, 1000 N. 1200 E., Logan, Utah.

A webcast of the funeral will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.