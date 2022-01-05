Advertisement

Behind the Business: Idaho All-Stars

They are located near the corner of Eastland and Kimberly Road
Idaho All-Stars aims to combine cheerleading and education
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Competitive cheerleading has become more and more prominent over the years. One local mom looked to her daughters for inspiration for her next venture.

“We wanted to be really involved in the community and also the local college, so we thought cheerleading would be a great way to incorporate cheer with the community,” said Idaho All-Stars owner Megan Burks.

Idaho All-Stars is located near the corner of Eastland and Kimberly Road and is looking to combine cheer and education.

“I think cheerleading is a great pipeline to getting an education,” said Burks. “It provides scholarships. Here at Idaho All-Stars, we are creating a scholarship program for our athletes who are graduating high school,” Burks said.

That’s what Burks says makes her business most unique. “We’re really gonna focus on the cheerleaders meeting their potential as athletes, and also a lot of the competitive gyms. They stop when the girls graduate high school. We’re also going to be focusing on creating a pipeline directly to CSI.”

Now two years in the making, the business is just over two months from opening.

