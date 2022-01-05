City of Twin Falls works to clear storm drains amid ice melt

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the ice melts from Tuesday night’s rain, slushy roads now litter Southern Idaho. In certain areas, water can build up from the conditions.

The City of Twin Falls says they are continually working on clearing storm drains. Officials remind individuals to not shovel snow near these drains or on the street in order to avoid obstructing drainage.

“If it’s clogged, please don’t try to lift the grade or anything like that, give us a call,” said Josh Palmer with the City of Twin Falls. “Our public works crews right now, that’s what they are doing, responding to those drains that are clogged.”

Palmer adds the city has been getting calls about why residential streets aren’t cleared. For the most part, the city does not pave residential streets because they don’t want to block driveways and damage property.

The city says if you have a drain that is clogged, you can call Public Works at 208-736-2275.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.