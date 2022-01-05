Advertisement

City of Twin Falls works to clear storm drains amid ice melt

Officials remind individuals to not shovel snow near these drains
Officials remind people not to shovel near storm drains
Officials remind people not to shovel near storm drains(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:23 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the ice melts from Tuesday night’s rain, slushy roads now litter Southern Idaho. In certain areas, water can build up from the conditions.

The City of Twin Falls says they are continually working on clearing storm drains. Officials remind individuals to not shovel snow near these drains or on the street in order to avoid obstructing drainage.

“If it’s clogged, please don’t try to lift the grade or anything like that, give us a call,” said Josh Palmer with the City of Twin Falls. “Our public works crews right now, that’s what they are doing, responding to those drains that are clogged.”

Palmer adds the city has been getting calls about why residential streets aren’t cleared. For the most part, the city does not pave residential streets because they don’t want to block driveways and damage property.

The city says if you have a drain that is clogged, you can call Public Works at 208-736-2275.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies are fighting a fire at Ford Transfer and Storage in Twin Falls.
Multiple agencies responding to Twin Falls structure fire
Officials say the fire was contained around 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon
Update: Twin Falls fire called a total loss
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Idaho State Fire Marshal investigating two fatalities in southern Idaho
Fire officials say the cause of the blaze is unknown at this time
Family of six displaced after early morning fire

Latest News

Johnathan Van Wagoner spent six weeks in the hospital with COVID-19
COVID-19 survivor grateful to medical workers who saved his life
Idaho All-Stars aims to combine cheerleading and education
Behind the Business: Idaho All-Stars
Twin Falls welcomes new mayor, vice mayor
Twin Falls welcomes new mayor, vice mayor
How schools decide to close
How schools decide to close