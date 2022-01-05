Council member, Twin Falls mayor, say their goodbyes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday night, longtime council members Greg Lanting and Mayor Suzanne Hawkins said their goodbyes.

Before leaving, both were awarded plaques for their service. Hawkins was only able to be present by phone, but Lanting was in attendance.

“Some of that history, some of that familiarity with them is something we are going to miss,” said vice mayor Chris Reid. Taking their places on the council are Spencer Cutler and Jason Brown.

The council thinks they will be assets and are encouraging them to be vocal leaders. “A good quality of a council person is to listen, but I think it is important for them to be inquisitive and ask questions,” said Mayor Ruth Pierce.

After the new council members took their seats, Councilman Christopher Reid and Vice Mayor Ruth Pierce put in their nomination for mayor. “There are not many places left in the world like Twin Falls, and as mayor, I would love to work with each of you to preserve and to grow what we currently have,” said Reid in an address to the council.

“My background as a CPA for almost 44 years gives me a unique perspective of our city’s budget and finances,” said Pierce.

By a majority vote, Pierce was elected Mayor by the Council, and Reid as Vice Mayor. Pierce says she was a little nervous about running for Mayor due to some of the divisiveness happening locally with COVID-19.

In the end though, she wanted to give back to the community that has given her so much. “I’d like to lead this organization through what will be some challenging times and I’m excited to do that,” said Pierce.

Reid says as a father of seven, he is invested in making sure Twin Falls is a great place to live. “I want my kids to feel safe, go to school here, to go off to college, and then come back and live here,” said Reid.

