CSI basketball teams return home after successful road trips

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI basketball teams will be home for the first time in a month when Community Christian and Southern Nevada come to town this week.

For the 13th ranked men, the fellas are enjoying a four-game win streak, including three big wins in Texas. While in the Lone Star State, CSI had three different players leading the team in scoring, including Chayce Polynice, who put up a career-high 20 points versus Paris.

They also overcame adversity, against Tyler Junior College, Marcellious Lockett stepped into the starting role for Chris James, who had hurt his ankle. Lockett played the entire 40 minutes, while dishing out nine assists.

“I actually think it made us stronger because every game was a grind, being down there, being able to pull it out, big w every game, we in a different state, it was big for us,” Lockett explained.

“Regardless of how we got it done, we got it done, whether it was two points or 20 points, we got three wins and they were great and they helped us a lot,” Polynice exclaimed. “I think coming back everyone is a lot more locked in, and ready to come back and get wins in conference play.”

At 16-1, the eighth ranked women have won 13 straight games, dating back to November.

Coach Randy Rogers has produced around a dozen different lineups, either based on matchups or how they pair up with other teammates. The women went to Las Vegas and swept the opposition over break and defeated USU Eastern Monday on the road in a makeup game.

They sit atop the SWAC standings along with Salt Lake, whom they haven’t played yet.

Rogers likes the direction of where this team is headed.

“I think our top two scorers come off the bench, don’t even start for us. We don’t have anybody going out scoring 15-16 points a game; we have different people leading in every game,” Rogers said. “I think we’ve had nine different leading scorers in the game. We’re really happy for Ashlee Strawbridge in this last game. She struggled all year really and finally broke out and had a fantastic game against Eastern Utah.”

The teams play CC on Thursday, with the women tipping off at 5 p.m. and CSN on Saturday with the women beginning at 1 p.m. The men follow on both occasions.

