Emergency managers remind people to be prepared amid storms

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Bad weather conditions have led to school closures and poor driving conditions this week in the Magic Valley.

With this active pattern, emergency managers are warning people to remain prepared. Early Tuesday morning, the entire town of Castleford lost power. Keeping items such as canned and non-perishable foods and water is key in case roads become shut down.

”One of the things I really want to address is, first I think it’s important that your propane tanks are topped off,” said Twin Falls EMA Jackie Frey. “If you have natural gas heat in your homes or if you’re going to travel in your vehicles, that you make sure your vehicles are full.”

She added that while keeping pets warm is important, keeping space heaters or electric blankets away from flammable items is a great way to prevent fires.

