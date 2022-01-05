Advertisement

Emergency managers remind people to be prepared amid storms

Emergency managers recommend canned food items as one of the items to keep in case of a road...
Emergency managers recommend canned food items as one of the items to keep in case of a road emergency(WTVY)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:38 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Bad weather conditions have led to school closures and poor driving conditions this week in the Magic Valley.

With this active pattern, emergency managers are warning people to remain prepared. Early Tuesday morning, the entire town of Castleford lost power. Keeping items such as canned and non-perishable foods and water is key in case roads become shut down.

”One of the things I really want to address is, first I think it’s important that your propane tanks are topped off,” said Twin Falls EMA Jackie Frey. “If you have natural gas heat in your homes or if you’re going to travel in your vehicles, that you make sure your vehicles are full.”

She added that while keeping pets warm is important, keeping space heaters or electric blankets away from flammable items is a great way to prevent fires.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies are fighting a fire at Ford Transfer and Storage in Twin Falls.
Multiple agencies responding to Twin Falls structure fire
Officials say the fire was contained around 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon
Update: Twin Falls fire called a total loss
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Idaho State Fire Marshal investigating two fatalities in southern Idaho
Fire officials say the cause of the blaze is unknown at this time
Family of six displaced after early morning fire

Latest News

Chris Reid gives his pitch to the city council about why he should become Vice Mayor
Council member, Twin Falls mayor, say their goodbyes
Idaho US Senator Mike Crapo announced he is running for re-election
Idaho US Senator Mike Crapo running for re-election
Birth and Parenting Educaiton
Wellness Wednesday: Birth & Parenting Education
Since Christmas day, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office has responded to over 220 slide...
Slide-offs, car abandonments, abound in Southern Idaho amid snowstorm