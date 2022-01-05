Idaho US Senator Mike Crapo running for re-election

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — Early Wednesday morning, Idaho Senator Mike Crapo announced his intention to run for re-election in the 2022 midterms.

In a statement provided to KMVT, Crapo said:

“We are in the middle of the most important fight for our future that most of us alive today have experienced. The threats to our values, our way of life and our Constitution itself are intense, extremely well-funded and well-organized.”

“We must rise to that challenge and be heavily engaged in it. I am running for re-election to stay in this fight for a future that assures every American the freedoms so many have fought and died to protect. I will work hard to earn the honor and privilege to continue advocating for Idaho principles and values in the United States Senate,” Crapo continued.

Crapo began his career in the Idaho State Senate in 1985 before being elected the US Senate in 1999.

