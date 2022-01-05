Jerome County railroad repairs will affect traffic

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Transportation will be repairing a section of railroad that is expected to impact traffic conditions.

The section of railroad is east of Jerome and will reduce traffic to one lane on U.S. Highway 93 where it crosses near 300 S. Road. The repairs are expected to occur either on Jan. 5 or Jan. 6 depending on the weather.

“We are coordinating with Eastern Idaho Railroad to complete this work which will help maintain functionality of the tracks and signal,” said ITD District Manager Jesse Barrus.

ITD advises people to slow down and watch for signs in the work zone. Repairs are expected to be complete in one day.

