Advertisement

Jerome County railroad repairs will affect traffic

The section of railroad under repair is located east of Jerome
The section of railroad under repair is located east of Jerome(The Idaho Department of Transportation)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:09 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Transportation will be repairing a section of railroad that is expected to impact traffic conditions.

The section of railroad is east of Jerome and will reduce traffic to one lane on U.S. Highway 93 where it crosses near 300 S. Road. The repairs are expected to occur either on Jan. 5 or Jan. 6 depending on the weather.

“We are coordinating with Eastern Idaho Railroad to complete this work which will help maintain functionality of the tracks and signal,” said ITD District Manager Jesse Barrus.

ITD advises people to slow down and watch for signs in the work zone. Repairs are expected to be complete in one day.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies are fighting a fire at Ford Transfer and Storage in Twin Falls.
Multiple agencies responding to Twin Falls structure fire
Officials say the fire was contained around 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon
Update: Twin Falls fire called a total loss
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
ski lift
Snowboarder found dead in North Idaho
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Idaho State Fire Marshal investigating two fatalities in southern Idaho

Latest News

Wind chill explained
Wind chill explained
A man is dead following an RV fire in Rupert on Monday
Rupert man dead after RV fire
Idaho Power cuts coal by 2028 in plan to state regulators
Six Idahoans will take part in the race this year
Idaho Sled Dog challenge returns