Rupert man dead after RV fire

A man is dead following an RV fire in Rupert on Monday
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:42 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man is dead following an RV fire in Rupert on Monday.

Neighbors reported the call around 9:30 a.m., and crews headed to the property of 50 west, 154 south. After Minidoka County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, they called the fire department.

Minidoka Fire Chief Brian Moon told KMVT that when they arrived on the scene, they found a badly burned vehicle.

It appeared to be a former taco truck that was converted into a living space. Upon further search, they found a body. The Idaho State Fire Marshal believes the blaze started due to combustible materials being too close to a wood-burning stove. No other details are being provided at this time.

