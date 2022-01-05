Advertisement

Slide-offs, car abandonments, abound in Southern Idaho amid snowstorm

Since Christmas day, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office has responded to over 220 slide offs, as of Tuesday afternoon(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:15 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTHERN IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — A thick, white layer of snow is continuing to blanket Southern Idaho

“I just think it’s beautiful, it’s peaceful, and you get out early in the morning sometimes when it’s undisturbed, and you kind of sit and look at it and have your coffee and kind of relax,” said Twin Falls resident Kelly Annis.

While snowy days may bring nostalgia off hot cocoa and snowball fights, they also bring uncomfortable road conditions.

Since Christmas Day, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office has responded to over 220 slide-offs, as of Tuesday afternoon.

“We’ve had to call in additional deputies from time to time, especially when the weather gets bad to assist with the call load,” said Sgt. Ken Mencl with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

In a span of about 15 hours from Monday night into Tuesday morning, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded to 57 slide-offs, accidents, or abandonments.

This is why officials recommend individuals avoid travel if possible until the weather subsides.

However, if staying home is not an option, there are a few important things to remember.

“Make sure that you’ve got proper tires, that they’re snow tires or a really good all-season radial,” Mencl said. “Drive slowly, it’s not a speed contest to get to where you are going.”

An emergency pack is always smart to bring along.

“A shovel, extra coats, blankets, snow boots, gloves, kitty litter, those types of things that if you do get stuck, (they are) items that will help you get out of the situation you are in,” Mencl said.

During a stretch of about five hours Tuesday morning, between Gooding County and Cassia County on I-84, Idaho State Police responded to 28 slide-offs.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

