TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s is offering in-person birth and parenting classes again after switching to virtual classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Classes include Childbirth Preparedness, Childbirth BootCamp, Baby Care Basics, and more.

For a full list of classes visit St. Luke’s website.

