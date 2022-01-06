Advertisement

Daily case counts seeing a significant increase in Idaho

While cases of COVID-19 are high, they haven't resulted in a spike in hospitalizations
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Daily case counts of COVID-19 are seeing a significant increase, beginning to resemble the peaks of the first two surges that plagued Idaho in 2020 and 2021.

However, state and district health officials aren’t ringing the omicron alarm yet.

There are a few reasons for caution, but not panic. First, while cases are high, those have yet to result in hospitalization spikes.

Secondly, those high case counts could be a result of the holiday season. Not due to gatherings, but due to lags in the data gathering and reporting.

“A combination of staffing, how much staffing do we have? and also human behavior,” said Brianna Bodily with the South Central Public Health District. “Are people able to get in to get tested, or will they have to wait until the holidays are over? So, seeing a slight surge in cases after any holiday is very normal.”

Bodily adds officials will be monitoring data for the next week or two to see the true effect of holiday gatherings.

