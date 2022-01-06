Advertisement

Health officials comment on ‘Fluvid’

By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The combination of respiratory season and a national surge of COVID-19 cases has led to talk of the possibility of ‘Flurona’, simultaneous infection of the flu and COVID-19.

The severity of a case of the combination is unclear, but health experts are concerned about the possibility for multiple reasons. Increases in hospital activity due to COVID-19, flu, or both could lead to the system being overwhelmed similar to what happened with the Delta variant spike this fall.

Brianna Bodily, the spokesperson for the South Central Public health district, also voiced concern about how flu may be more widespread this year after being virtually nonexistent last year. Furthermore, the case of Flurona could be very difficult to detect.

“Flu is not a reportable disease, COVID-19 is,” Bodily said. “Which means a lot of providers don’t ever test for flu. They say you have the symptoms, you probably have the flu. When you have COVID-19, which is very similar symptoms to flu, they’ll just attribute it to COVID-19.”

Similar to last year, the practices of mask-wearing and social distancing are very effective in preventing flu spread.

