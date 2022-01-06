How to keep your tires ready for winter driving

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With all this winter weather we have been having, it’s important to make sure your car is up to driving in the difficult road conditions.

Les Schwab Tires tells KMVT it’s important to make sure your tires are properly inflated. If your tires aren’t inflated to the proper weight, the traction won’t be as good.

It’s also important to make sure the tread on your tires is good, and your tires aren’t dull. An easy way to do that is to stick a penny in the tread of the tire. If you can see any of Lincoln’s head, then the tire should be replaced.

Depending on where you live, it might not be a bad idea to keep chains in your car as well, just in case.

“Chains are just an added protection of traction, and what they do is they break up the elements on the road such as deep snow or ice, and give better tire to road contact, (it) helps your traction, helps you stop better. Just gives better protection in severe winter conditions,” said Daniel Neff, the manager with Les Schwab Tires.

He reminds everyone to take it slow and give yourself plenty of extra time to get where you are going.

