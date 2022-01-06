Advertisement

How to keep your tires ready for winter driving

Depending on where you live, it might not be a bad idea to keep chains in your car as well, just in case
Snow tires may be an important add for your car this time of year
Snow tires may be an important add for your car this time of year(WCAX)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:12 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With all this winter weather we have been having, it’s important to make sure your car is up to driving in the difficult road conditions.

Les Schwab Tires tells KMVT it’s important to make sure your tires are properly inflated. If your tires aren’t inflated to the proper weight, the traction won’t be as good.

It’s also important to make sure the tread on your tires is good, and your tires aren’t dull. An easy way to do that is to stick a penny in the tread of the tire. If you can see any of Lincoln’s head, then the tire should be replaced.

Depending on where you live, it might not be a bad idea to keep chains in your car as well, just in case.

“Chains are just an added protection of traction, and what they do is they break up the elements on the road such as deep snow or ice, and give better tire to road contact, (it) helps your traction, helps you stop better. Just gives better protection in severe winter conditions,” said Daniel Neff, the manager with Les Schwab Tires.

He reminds everyone to take it slow and give yourself plenty of extra time to get where you are going.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies are fighting a fire at Ford Transfer and Storage in Twin Falls.
Multiple agencies responding to Twin Falls structure fire
Officials say the fire was contained around 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon
Update: Twin Falls fire called a total loss
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Idaho State Fire Marshal investigating two fatalities in southern Idaho
Fire officials say the cause of the blaze is unknown at this time
Family of six displaced after early morning fire

Latest News

New Year, New Lease on Life
New Year, New Lease on Life
Blaine County COVID-19 cases rise
Blaine County COVID-19 cases rising
The number of people in the Magic Valley has risen
How local officials are helping the homeless amid the snowstorm
Many travelers have found themselves stuck this holiday season
Travel troubles continue nationwide