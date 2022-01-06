How local officials are helping the homeless amid the snowstorm

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the wild weather and freezing temperatures, sometimes a few minutes of being outside a day is all people can handle. For some though, finding a warm refuge seems impossible.

The number of homeless people in the Magic Valley has grown in the past year. According to the Valley House executive director John Spiers they typically have between 120 to 160 individuals using their services.

“We’ve seen so many more people here that are coming in and that are staying,” said Spiers.

Right now they have 1 male bed available and 4 female beds available, but he doesn’t expect it to stay that way for long.

“I would really expect, we already have some people and some families lining up, so by Friday of this week we’ll probably be full again,” said Spiers.

The Valley House offers shelter for those without a home, but their clients must take part in their program, finding a job and attending life skills classes if needed.

The goal is for the clients to be able to live on their own again.

Spiers says those who take part in their program typically do well, but some people are reluctant, even during the winter weather.

“There are people that just do not want to come into the shelter for different reasons, they don’t trust people whatever it is, so we still give them food bags, we give them coats, we have lots of coats, we give them hats, gloves,” said Spiers.

The Salvation Army in Twin Falls doesn’t have a shelter for people, but they are able to help people in other ways, such as providing food for them daily, as well as assistance with utility payments or rent.

Patty Cameron says they have been very busy.

“We hand out what we can with food, and people come in every day with food if they need something, hey I need bread, I need sweets, I need potatoes, we are here Monday through Thursday 10:30 -1 and people come in for what they need,” said Cameron.

Both say they want people to feel welcome and to come to them when they need help.

“But we are here, and we are here to help people have a hand up,” said Cameron.

“The idea is to help them take care of themselves so they can move on, it’s not just a stopping place, a resting place, or whatever else,” said Spiers.

The Valley House will be starting a new resource for the community called soup Fridays, where they will be giving a warm cup of soup during the lunch hour to people who stop by. That will begin on Jan. 14.

