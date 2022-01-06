Justice Robyn Brody announces re-election bid for the Idaho Supreme Court

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Supreme Court Justice Robyn Brody has announced her bid for re-election to the Idaho Supreme Court.

Brody has been on the Court since 2017 where she is the vice-chair and its most tenured member.

“I am seeking another term on the Idaho Supreme Court because the work to defend our constitution is never-ending,” said Justice Brody. “For our government to work as it was intended, we need all three branches to be strong. When it comes to the courts, experience matters. I know my experience representing my clients and the experiences I have had on the Court over my first term will allow me to provide the consistent leadership Idaho’s judiciary needs.”

Brody became the first woman to be elected to the appellate bench in 2016 after practicing law in the Magic Valley for 20 years. As of now, Brody is running uncontested for the election taking place on May 17. She needs a majority vote to retain her seat.

If she does not earn this number, the race will move to the November ballot.

