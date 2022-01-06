Advertisement

Maxwell trial juror retains lawyer with verdict in jeopardy

Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of the jury's second note during Maxwell's sex trafficking trial, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York.(Elizabeth Williams | Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:18 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A juror at the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell who told reporters he was sexually abused as a child has retained a lawyer.

The juror’s attorney, Todd Spodek, notified the court on Thursday that he would represent the unidentified man.

Spodek did not immediately return a request for comment.

The juror revealed in media interviews that he disclosed during deliberations that he’d been sexually abused as a child.

He said the information helped him convince some jurors that a victim’s imperfect memory of sex abuse doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.

The jury later returned a guilty verdict.

Defense lawyers say they want a new trial.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies are fighting a fire at Ford Transfer and Storage in Twin Falls.
Multiple agencies responding to Twin Falls structure fire
Officials say the fire was contained around 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon
Update: Twin Falls fire called a total loss
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Idaho State Fire Marshal investigating two fatalities in southern Idaho
Fire officials say the cause of the blaze is unknown at this time
Family of six displaced after early morning fire
The City of Twin Falls has reopened the street
Road closed due to water breakage reopens

Latest News

Charles Franklin Barnes, 64, was arrested Tuesday and charged with 'casting more than one...
Fourth resident of Fla. retirement haven charged with voter fraud
People line up at a COVID-19 testing center Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in San Fernando, Calif....
WHO: Record weekly jump in COVID-19 cases but fewer deaths
Novak Djokovic's chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo.
Tennis star Djokovic fights deportation from Australia over vaccination rules
According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained...
Make final 2021 quarterly tax payment now to avoid surprise tax bill, possible penalty
LIVE: House observes Capitol riot anniversary