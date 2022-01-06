Middle Schooler in Meridian recovering after being stabbed

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A middle school student in Meridian is recovering after officials say she was stabbed in the leg by another student.

“She’s recovering, she’s in pain but she’s recovering,” said Greg Chaney, the attorney for the girl’s mother in an interview with KMVT sister station KBOI. “She’s going to be ok, emotionally, she’s very shaken up as you can imagine. An 11-year-old child going through something like this. I just can’t imagine.”

According to Chaney, the attack was unprovoked. Due to the suspect’s age, they will not be identified, but they have been charged with felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor possession of a weapon on school property.

The stabbing victim is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.