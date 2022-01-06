Advertisement

Middle Schooler in Meridian recovering after being stabbed

An attorney for the girls says the stabbing was out of the blue.
An attorney for the girls says the stabbing was out of the blue.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A middle school student in Meridian is recovering after officials say she was stabbed in the leg by another student.

“She’s recovering, she’s in pain but she’s recovering,” said Greg Chaney, the attorney for the girl’s mother in an interview with KMVT sister station KBOI. “She’s going to be ok, emotionally, she’s very shaken up as you can imagine. An 11-year-old child going through something like this. I just can’t imagine.”

According to Chaney, the attack was unprovoked. Due to the suspect’s age, they will not be identified, but they have been charged with felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor possession of a weapon on school property.

The stabbing victim is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

