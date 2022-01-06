More people getting COVID-19 testing in Idaho

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the COVID-19 surge hit Idaho, St. Luke’s Magic Valley says more people are getting tested.

Laura McGeorge, a doctor of internal medicine, says if you have symptoms, you should isolate and assume you have COVID-19 until you are tested.

She says some supply issues might affect your ability to do that, but says it’s best if to refrain from going to the emergency room or urgent cares as they are extremely busy taking care of patients.

More than 10% of our hospital volumes are COVID-19 related. 30% of ICU cases are COVID-19 related. Furthermore, the number of patients is high as surgeries and other chronic care is getting caught up after being delayed during crisis standards of care. Staffing issues are also a concern.

Our hospital employees and physicians are like everyone else in the community, and they too get COVID-19,” said McGeorge. “And so we, of course, have a number of people out due to COVID right now.”

McGeorge says while guidelines have changed, it’s still ideal to have 10 days from the start of symptoms, but five days are still acceptable. Using a well-fitting mask and getting boosted are also suggested.

