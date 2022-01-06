Mountain lion sightings increase in Wood River Valley

WOOD RIVER VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Fish and Game says they have received an increased number of mountain lion sighting reports all throughout the Wood River Valley.

The department says these reports began in early December. Cached prey from mountain lions has been found north of Hailey and tracks have been reported around homes in towns from Bellevue to Ketchum.

In light of these sightings, IDFG is now urging Wood River Valley residents to remain vigilant, especially during the morning and evening hours when mountain lions are known to be more active.

Sightings of mountain lions tend to increase during the winter months, according to the Department of Fish and Game, due to snow making their pawprints more visible and an increased number of deer and elk moving onto their winter ranges that are often close to local communities.

“We continue to encourage residents to notify our office if they observe a lion or see tracks around their homes, or if they come across cached prey” stated Regional Conservation Officer Clint Rogers.

“Our officers are always willing to work with local residents to make sure that they and their pets stay safe. Our goal is not to remove predators like mountain lions from the landscape, but instead to encourage them to continue to live in natural habitats, outside of our communities. Fish and Game will try to haze a lion if possible, only resorting to lethal removal if an individual has become aggressive when living among people and is determined to be a threat to public safety.”

Magic Valley residents are encouraged to immediately report any wildlife incident or attack to the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359. IDFG asks you use specific language when reporting to Fish and Game:

Sighting – reported observation

Encounter – unexpected and direct meeting between wildlife and humans without incident

Incident – Interaction between a person and wildlife in which the person must take action to cause the wildlife to flee, back down, or otherwise allow the person to leave

Attack – a human is injured or killed by wildlife

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.