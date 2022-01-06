Advertisement

Murtaugh stays undefeated in conference play following win over Glenns Ferry

Bryleigh Widmier paced the Red Devils with 23 points
Bryleigh Widmier paced the Red Devils with 23 points(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On a day full of school closures and activity cancellations, we had one game actually taking place in the Magic Valley.

Glenns Ferry made the hour and 15 minute drive to Murtaugh Wednesday, to face the fifth-ranked Red Devils in Snake River Conference action. Trying to knock off Murtaugh would be a tall order. The Red Devils won with ease, 79-33.

Bryleigh Widmier paced the Red Devils with 23 points, Ady Stanger added 13 points, while Addie Stoker chipped in 11.

For The Pilots, Maddie Spriggs led the way with 11 points and Kyan Jackson added nine.

Murtaugh improves to 9-2 (4-0 in conference), Glenns Ferry falls to 1-10 (0-3 in conference).

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies are fighting a fire at Ford Transfer and Storage in Twin Falls.
Multiple agencies responding to Twin Falls structure fire
Officials say the fire was contained around 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon
Update: Twin Falls fire called a total loss
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Idaho State Fire Marshal investigating two fatalities in southern Idaho
Fire officials say the cause of the blaze is unknown at this time
Family of six displaced after early morning fire
The City of Twin Falls has reopened the street
Road closed due to water breakage reopens

Latest News

CSI basketball teams return home still nationally ranked
No. 10 CSI rolled to the 69-56 win over Snow College.
CSI basketball teams return home after successful road trips
Kylie Baumert is returning to CSI to finish her softball career, after wrapping up her...
Former CSI softball standout returns following volleyball career at USC
Baumert returns to CSI after playing volleyball at USC
Baumert returns to CSI after playing volleyball at USC