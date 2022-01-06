Murtaugh stays undefeated in conference play following win over Glenns Ferry

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On a day full of school closures and activity cancellations, we had one game actually taking place in the Magic Valley.

Glenns Ferry made the hour and 15 minute drive to Murtaugh Wednesday, to face the fifth-ranked Red Devils in Snake River Conference action. Trying to knock off Murtaugh would be a tall order. The Red Devils won with ease, 79-33.

Bryleigh Widmier paced the Red Devils with 23 points, Ady Stanger added 13 points, while Addie Stoker chipped in 11.

For The Pilots, Maddie Spriggs led the way with 11 points and Kyan Jackson added nine.

Murtaugh improves to 9-2 (4-0 in conference), Glenns Ferry falls to 1-10 (0-3 in conference).

