National Weather Service in Boise and Twin Falls EMA to hold weather spotter training Thursday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Knowing how much snow has already fallen is an important part to the weather forecasting process.

That’s why the National Weather Service in Boise and the Twin Falls Office of Emergency Management are teaming up to recruit storm spotters.

“It’s a free training, one for you to become a storm spotter,” says Jackie Frey of the Twin Falls EMA. “This training gives you the opportunity to learn about clouds, formations, warnings, and an understanding of the world of the National Weather Service.”

The training will last from 7 to 9 PM on Thursday, Jan. 6. To join the session, click here.

