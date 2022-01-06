Travel troubles continue nationwide

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —With weather and COVID-19 issues, many airline passengers nationwide have found themselves stuck this holiday season.

On Wednesday, over 1,700 flights have been canceled into or out of the United States, according to FlightAware.com.

On a trip to Magic Valley Regional Airport Wednesday, surprisingly, many passengers said they didn’t have to deal with delays.

For the most part, the airport has managed their one flight a day pretty well this holiday season.

However, people aren’t just traveling out of Magic Valley Regional.

“It’s been very different from the past years,” said Ellen Drown, owner of Desert Sun Travel in Twin Falls.

Drown recommends downloading airline apps to track your flight, but also doing a little more work can give you some insight into flight status.

“You can put in a flight tracker with the flight number that you’re on, and it tracks it from its original destination,” said Drown. “So watch that flight tracker to see if it’s actually going to make it into your destination that you are going into.”

Drown says her business has been constantly working phone lines in response to cancellations and delays. Sometimes though, the quickest option is to make changes online.

Despite the holidays being over, business will still be busy among the uncertainty.

“January is actually busy for us because people want to get away, out of the cold, to go someplace warm,” Drown said.

