Warm Springs Preserve donations far surpass fundraising goal

KETCHUM , Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Through the generosity of 687 donors, the Warm Springs Preserve Campaign Committee, and Spur Community Foundation, the Dec. 31, 2021, $6.5 million fundraising goal was reached.

Thanks to the residents and visitors in the Wood River Valley, donations and pledges have met the campaign committee member’s $1 million match, secured the $1 million price reduction offered by the property owner, and beat the year-end goal by over $1 million. The total raised since the start of the campaign is now $7,599,446.90.

With this much raised, the city is practically $400,000 away from the $8 million purchase price of the property, and $1.4 million away from the full campaign goal.

The incentive offered by the property owner lowered the sales price of the Warm Springs Preserve by $1 million leaving the total fundraising goal at $9 million instead of $10 million; $8 million for the property acquisition and $1 million for irrigation and essential site improvements.

The full amount to purchase 65 acres of the Warm Springs Ranch property must be in hand by April 2022.

“I can’t thank this community enough for responding so generously to the two-year-end incentives,” said Mayor Neil Bradshaw. “We don’t have much further to go and with the support we’ve had so far, I’m confident we will get where we need to be.”

Warm Springs Preserve will be kept as an open space in perpetuity for the community if the campaign to purchase the property succeeds.

Priorities for the Preserve include off-leash dog access, creek and habitat restoration, a new water-conscious irrigation system, walking trails, informal gatherings and activities, Nordic ski and snowshoe trails, and public restrooms. Development organized sports and reserved private or commercial events would be restricted.

Currently, the property is zoned to allow significant development. However, a subdivision application and approval from the city would still be required.

For more information visit www.warmspringspreserve.org.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.