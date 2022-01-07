Advertisement

Bannock County booking deputy on leave due to criminal charges

Investigators believe Billings and her husband attempted to get Boris Leikin to sign a will...
Investigators believe Billings and her husband attempted to get Boris Leikin to sign a will naming her as the sole beneficiary(KIFI Local News 8)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A booking deputy in Bannock County has been placed on leave after criminal charges were filed against her.

Police are accusing the deputy of exploiting and contributing to the death of a speed skater named Boris Leikin who died of mad cow disease. Friends and family of the skater began seeing a noticeable decline in his health after he began dating the deputy Marina Billings.

Investigators believe Billings and her husband attempted to have Leikin sign a will naming Marina as the sole beneficiary. Both Marina and her husband have been charged with financial exploitation and aggravated assault.

