BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A booking deputy in Bannock County has been placed on leave after criminal charges were filed against her.

Police are accusing the deputy of exploiting and contributing to the death of a speed skater named Boris Leikin who died of mad cow disease. Friends and family of the skater began seeing a noticeable decline in his health after he began dating the deputy Marina Billings.

Investigators believe Billings and her husband attempted to have Leikin sign a will naming Marina as the sole beneficiary. Both Marina and her husband have been charged with financial exploitation and aggravated assault.

