Blaine County School District enforcing new Covid-19 protocols for fans

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Due to a rise in Omicron cases in the Wood River Valley, the Blaine County School District is tightening the belt when it comes to high school athletics.

Only immediate household members of athletes, cheerleaders and band will be allowed, this goes for everyone attending a game at either Carey or Wood River high schools.

Each school is required to have an admittance sheet for all home games. The sheet needs to be filled out by the athlete or parent if the athlete is to have guests. Coaches will share an admittance sheet before the games.

Masks will be strictly enforced.

These protocols are in place until January 21, but the board plans to revisit the subject on the 18th.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.