Blaine County School District exploring program to address teacher shortage

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Blaine County School District is exploring the possibility of implementing a program that will help them address the ongoing teacher shortage impacting many school districts here in the gem state.

Last year, KMVT reported the school district was having a hard time hiring and retaining teachers due to the high cost of living in the Wood River Valley. The school board is now discussing the possibility of implementing a ‘grow your own program’.

The goal is to recruit people who are interested in becoming a teacher and already work for the district full-time. Through the program, the district will pay for tuition and books for credits towards a bachelor’s degree or a teaching certificate.

One of the benefits of the program is there’s a variety of colleges and universities offering online and hybrid options, like the College of Southern Idaho, and Idaho State University.

“When you are having to travel to some in-person classes, that makes it difficult when you are working full time and raising a family, and going to school all at once,” said Brooke Marshall with the Blaine County School District.

The school board says discussions are still in the early stages, but ideally, they would like to have something in place before the start of the fall semester for colleges.

