College of Southern Idaho basketball teams rout Community Christian

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 13 College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team rolled to the 130-66 win over Community College in Scenic West Athletic Conference action. The bench came alive in the game, scoring a whopping 74 points.

Jakari Livingston, Athiaan Manyiel and Joel Armotrading each scored 15 points. Jackson Brinkerhoff had 13, while Chris James and Taelon Martin finished with 12. Marcellious Lockett continued to dish it out, producing nine assists.

CSI, now 4-2 in conference play, 15-3 overall, hosts Southern Nevada Saturday at 3 p.m. and will look to avenge one of its only losses of the season.

(8) CSI 112, Community Christian 33

The Golden Eagles won their 14th straight game Thursday night. Sadie Gronning, Emilia Nworie and Alyssa Christensen led the Golden Eagles with 16. Ashlee Strawbridge added 11 and Alisi Peaua chipped in 10 points. Nworie posted a double-double with 12 rebounds. She also had three assists and two blocks.

Kyra Paniora posted nine points, 10 assists and six steals.

CSI, now 6-0 in conference play and 17-1 overall, hosts Southern Nevada Saturday at 1 p.m.

